JAKARTA A landslide in a remote Indonesian hillside village buried a hut on Thursday, killing all 18 people inside, media reported, citing a village chief, after days of heavy rain.

"There were no survivors because earth piled up as high as five metres above the hut," the head of Lebong Tandai Village, Munta Alimun, told Liputan6.com.

The landslide happened in Bengkulu, a province in the southwest of Sumatra island. A spokesman for Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said he was investigating the report.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)