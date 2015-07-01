An Indonesian air force soldier sits next to coffins for victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane, which crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik hospital in Medan, Indonesia North Sumatra province July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian soldier can be seen through a piece of the wreckage of a military C-130 transport plane which went down yesterday in a residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A woman cries as she waits for the body of her friend, who is a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik hospital in Medan July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

REUTERS/Hafidz Mubarak A/Antara Foto ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. - RTX1IJ45

An Indonesian soldier inspects part of a fuselage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules aircraft which crashed yesterday into a residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia July 1, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Hafidz Mubarak A/Antara Foto ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. - RTX1IJ45

A relative of a victim from yesterday's crash of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane cries outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

A mother, whose son was a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, cries outside Adam Malik hospital in Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian soldiers clean up debris from the site where a military C-130B transport plane which crashed yesterday into a residential area of Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Indonesian soldiers and search and rescue teams remove debris from the crash site of a military C-130 transport plane which went down yesterday in a residential area of Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Relatives of a victim from yesterday's crash of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane cry outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

MEDAN, Indonesia Indonesia's president promised a review of the country's ageing air force fleet and a defence modernisation drive on Wednesday, as the death toll from the crash of a military transport plane in the north of the country climbed to around 140.

The Hercules C-130B aircraft, which went into service half a century ago, was carrying 122 people when it ploughed into a residential area in the city of Medan shortly after taking off from an airbase. The incident throws a renewed spotlight on Indonesia's woeful air safety record.

A military spokesman said 135 people were confirmed dead, including all those on board the plane. The MetroTV news channel said at least 141 bodies had been brought to a nearby hospital, indicating around 20 people were killed on the ground.

"There must be an evaluation of the age of planes and defence systems," Widodo tweeted late on Tuesday, as earth movers recovered the dead from rubble of twisted metal and smashed buildings.

The plane had been on its way from an air force base in Medan, one of Indonesia's largest cities, to Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands off Sumatra. Media said the pilot had asked to return to the base because of technical problems.

Victims' families said on Wednesday that some passengers had paid to get on the aircraft.

"My older brother bought a ticket to take the Hercules plane," a victim's relative, who asked to be identified only by her initials B.A., told Reuters. "He paid around 800,000 rupiah ($60)," she said, adding that her brother was a civilian.

Others told local media their relatives had paid up to 1 million rupiah to board the flight.

Air force chief Agus Supriatna denied passengers had been asked to pay to board the military flight.

"What we fear is that there may be certain people offering to take passengers on board without permission, that is what we are investigating," Supriatna said.

The possible breach of rules once again puts scrutiny on the patchy safety record of the Indonesian aviation sector, which is among the fastest-growing in the region.

An AirAsia passenger jet crashed en route from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore last December, killing all 162 people on board. The incident prompted the government to introduce a slew of regulations aimed at improving safety.

PRESSURE TO MODERNISE

Widodo said he had ordered an in-depth investigation into the cause of the incident and a "fundamental restructuring" of weapons management and procurement.

"We should not just buy weapons, but shift towards modernising our weapons systems," he said in a televised statement on Wednesday.

"Our defence industry should be involved, starting from production, operation, maintenance. The main point is ... the procurement of weapons should ultimately move toward an independent defence industry."

According to the Aviation Safety Network, 10 fatal crashes involving Indonesian military or police aircraft have occurred over the last decade.

The Indonesian air force has now lost four C-130s, reducing its transport reach in an archipelago that stretches more than 5,000 km (3,000 miles) from its western to eastern tips.

The air force has grounded its remaining eight C-130Bs until investigators discover the cause of the crash.

This week's crash could bring pressure on the president to spend more on modernising the air force.

"This incident shows us that we must renew our aircraft and our military equipment," Pramono Anung, a lawmaker and member of the parliamentary commission for defence, said in an interview.

"The Hercules is already old, many of our other systems are already old. As parliament we will support giving more funding to the military so that they can upgrade."

Although Indonesia accounted for nearly one-fifth of defence spending by Southeast Asian countries last year, as a percentage of GDP the amount was the lowest in the region at 0.8 percent, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data.

Widodo, who took office last year, has said he plans to double military spending to $15 billion by 2020.

(Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Alex Richardson)