JAKARTA Indonesia's military has launched a counter-terorrism operation in the eastern island of Sulawesi to help police track down militants with suspected links to Islamic State, the country's top general told Reuters on Monday.

"We have one battalion now stationed there to observe and understand the terrain," military commander Moeldoko said, adding that the operation would last for six months.

"If (the Sulawesi region of) Poso is ever really used by IS as a base, it will be easy for us to attack them."

This is Indonesia's first major military counter-terrorism operation, which includes special forces personnel and intelligence agents, since the aftermath of the 2009 Jakarta hotel bombings.

