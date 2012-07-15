Indonesia is set for a more than $2.5 billion wave of investment to build a palm oil refining industry that will double its capacity and mean it could supply the entire needs of Asia's top food consumers - India and China.

A Reuters survey of 30 firms operating in Indonesia - from the world's biggest listed palm oil firm Wilmar to conglomerate Unilever - shows plans to nearly double refining capacity to 43 million tonnes of palm oil, or 80 percent of total world output.

Here are some facts on Indonesia's palm oil industry:

- Indonesia is the world's top producer of palm oil after overtaking Malaysia in 2007. Production is seen at about 23 to 25 million tonnes in 2012, according to industry estimates. Last year, output was about 23 million tonnes and exports around 19 million. Global palm oil output is about 45 million tonnes.

- Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi are the main producing areas for palm oil, used in products such as food, cosmetics, tyres and biofuel.

- In 2012, it is estimated palm oil estates will cover 8.2 million hectares (20.3 million acres) of Indonesian land, up 100,000 to 200,000 hectares from the previous year.

- There is a limited pool of specialised labour available for plantation work, and a skilled workforce is vital to boost yields. It can take years to train people and Indonesian and Malaysian planters are vying for the available workforce.

- Key ports exporting palm oil include Belawan in Medan and Dumai in Riau. Belawan is the only port that has integrated crude oil shipping infrastructure including storage tanks.

- Top importers of Indonesia's palm oil include India, China, Europe, and Africa.

- The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange launched its second palm oil futures contract in 2010, in the hope of creating a local price benchmark and rival to the well-established Malaysian futures contract.

- The industry faces pressure to improve practices and halt deforestation blamed for accelerating climate change, damaging watersheds and destroying wildlife. An Indonesian moratorium on new permits to clear forests came into effect in May last year for an initial two years.

- The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) is an industry body of consumers, green groups and plantation firms that aims to promote the use of sustainable palm oil products and backed by many major European palm oil buyers.

- Some palm oil producers have criticised the RSPO for being too in favour of green groups, and Indonesia is now pushing on with its own scheme, the mandatory Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO).

