Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
JAKARTA Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina aims to finish upgrading an oil refinery in Central Java in 2021, one year earlier than its previous target, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Pertamina has a joint venture with Saudi Aramco to upgrade the Cilacap oil refinery, on the south coast of Central Java, at a cost of around $5 billion.
"Initially the target was to complete it in 2022. But based on our latest meeting, the Aramco CEO challenged our team to complete it in 2021," Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto told reporters.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.