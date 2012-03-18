Indonesian counter-terrorism police have shot dead five men suspected of planning a series of attacks on the resort island of Bali, media reported on Monday.

The police counter-terror unit, Detachment 88, stormed two separate addresses on Bali, in the capital Denpasar and at a hotel in Sanur, on Sunday night, Australian media said, quoting Australian Associated Press (AAP).

Three men were killed at the hotel in Sanur, an area popular with foreign tourists, and two at the Denpasar location.

AAP quoted police as saying the raids had been linked and that those killed had resisted arrest or tried to escape.

Firearms and ammunition were recovered from both addresses, but Bali Police spokesman Hariadi declined to say if any explosives had been discovered.

