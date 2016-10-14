JAKARTA Indonesia's president Joko Widodo on Friday appointed former transportation minister Ignasius Jonan as energy and mining minister, the fourth person to hold the high-profile post since July.
Widodo removed Luhut Pandjaitan as acting energy and mining minister and appointed Pandjaitan's predecessor, Arcandra Tahar, as deputy minister at a press conference at the state palace.
Tahar was removed from the position of energy minister in mid-August after less than a month on the job, amid reports he held both Indonesian and U.S. citizenship.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fergus Jensen and Christian Schmollinger)