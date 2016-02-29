A member of the civil service police unit walks near the ruins at Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The civil service police unit members stand as bulldozers demolish buildings at Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A member of the civil service police unit sits near the ruins at Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

People demolish a cafe building at Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 23, 2016 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro A/Antara Foto

The civil service police unit members stand as excavators demolish buildings at Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man removes corrugated iron from a dwelling (unseen) before it is demolished in the Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia February 26, 2016 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A civil service police officer sits in the ruins of Kalijodo red-light district during its demolition by authorities in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

A disco ball is seen near civil service police unit members as buildings are demolished at Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Bulldozers started demolishing hundreds of buildings in the Indonesian capital's largest red-light district on Monday as part of a nationwide effort to eradicate prostitution in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Jakarta's Kalijodo, long home to thousands of sex workers, is the latest of nearly 70 red-light districts shut down in Indonesia. The government wants to close the remaining around 100 more by 2019.

Prostitution is illegal in Indonesia but rampant in most major cities.

Under high security, bulldozers were seen destroying dozens of homes and sex-oriented businesses in the Jakarta neighbourhood, which the governor wants to turn into a park.

"First, we need to demolish all houses and revert the land to be used for a green open space, which has been the main function of the area since the very beginning. Once it is all completed, we will rebuild the area immediately," Anas Effendi, West Jakarta Mayor, told reporters.

An accident by a drunk motorist that killed four in Kalijodo earlier this month prompted Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama to order the closing of the neighbourhood.

Authorities gave Kalijodo's 3,000 residents a week to clear the area with some relocated to government-subsidised apartments. Evicted sex workers were also given vocational training.

Some of those relocated, however, were finding it difficult to find employment.

"My husband is still jobless as he already stopped his business," said Kania Fauziah, whose husband was a caretaker at a Kalijodo entertainment business.

(Reporting by Johan Purnomo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi)