A 7-metre (23-foot) python is being cut open to reveal a young Indonesian man in the village of Salobiru, in a remote part of the West Sulawesi province, Indonesia in this still image taken from video on March 26, 2017.

JAKARTA An Indonesian farmer has been found dead inside a 7-meter (23-foot) python after being reported missing on his failure to return home from work on a palm plantation.

Village officials cut open the swollen body of the snake in a graphic video taken by a resident of Mamuju, on the eastern island of Sulawesi, the site of the incident. The victim's legs, encased in rubber boots, emerge as the snake is pulled apart.

Family members and neighbours of the 26-year-old victim, Akbar, had launched a search when he failed to come home for more than 24 hours, a resident of the area told Reuters.

"We saw a python that couldn't move properly and it's belly was swollen," said Asdin Rudi Fathir, 43. "Residents and officials decided to kill the python and were shocked to find a human body inside."

Relatives identified the victim, who went by only one name, as do many Indonesians.

While large snakes and other animals are common in that part of Sulawesi, attacks on humans are rare, Fathir added.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)