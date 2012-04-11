JAKARTA Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency is sending a rescue team to Aceh, after a massive 8.7 magnitude quake on Wednesday and tsunami warning knocked out the province's electricity and send locals scrambling for higher ground.

"The quake was felt very strongly. Electricity is down, there's traffic jams to access higher ground. Sirens and Koran recitals from mosques are everywhere," said Sutopo, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

