SYDNEY An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck the northern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake, which was only 10 kms (6 miles) deep, struck 188 km (116 miles) southeast of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province, said the USGS.

There was no tsunami warning and no reports of damage in the capital.

(Reporting by Michael Perry)