SINGAPORE A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake occurred at 10.39 a.m. BST, with the epicentre 125 miles (200 km) southwest of the town of Sibolga. The depth of the epicentre was recorded at 18.6 miles.

