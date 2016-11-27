Indonesian police show items recently seized, including weapons and bomb-making materials, that they say were intended for use to attack government buildings and the Myanmar embassy, at police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara... REUTERS

JAKARTA Indonesian police over the weekend arrested two more members of a militant group that had planned to bomb government buildings and the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, having arrested the bombmaker earlier in the week, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

All the suspects belong to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a militant group that backs Islamic state, police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said.

Earlier this week, police arrested 23-year-old Rio Priatna Wibawa at his home in Majalengka, West Java, with a large amount of bomb-making material that he planned to use in attacks next month.

On Saturday and Sunday, police arrested two accomplices, who were alleged to have donated money to buy explosive material and helped to set up a home bomb-making laboratory, Amar said.

Indonesia has suffered a string of Islamic State-linked attacks this year, the biggest of which was a gun and bomb assault in Jakarta that killed four people in January.

