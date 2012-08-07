LONDON Manufacturing output shrank sharply in June, as the extra public holidays to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne lowered output, data showed on Tuesday.

However, the decline was slightly smaller than initially estimated, pointing to a modest upward revision of second-quarter gross domestic product.

The Office for National Statistics said that manufacturing output fell 2.9 percent after a 1.2 percent rise in May. Economists had forecast a slump by 4.1 percent on the month, though analysts have struggled to predict the impact of the additional days off.

The wider reading of industrial output, which includes energy production and mining, dropped 2.5 percent in June, following a 1.0 percent increase in May, also a smaller drop than the forecast 3.4 percent decline.

The ONS said the quarterly fall in industrial output in the second quarter was revised to 0.9 percent, indicating that the decline in GDP was 0.07 percentage points smaller than estimated originally.

The 0.7 percent contraction of the economy between April and June had been much sharper than expected, though the main drag came from a steep slump in construction activity.

Despite the overall weakness in industrial production, manufacturers of pharmaceutical products as well as makers of computer, machinery and equipment increased output on the month.

Britain fell into its second recession within four years around the turn of the year, and weakening business surveys have indicated that a vigorous return to growth over the summer looks unlikely.

Consumers are still reluctant to increase spending as rising prices and higher taxes have squeezed their budgets, and companies are holding back investment as the euro zone debt crisis is weighing on export prospects and confidence.

The government is under increasing pressure to loosen its tough austerity programme, aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit within five years, in order to boost growth.

The Bank of England will present its latest economic forecasts on Wednesday and Governor Mervyn King is expected to give a gloomy outlook, even after the central bank increased its asset purchase stimulus programme in July.