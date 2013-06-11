LONDON British industrial output rose in April for a third consecutive month, official data showed on Tuesday, underlining the slow but steady nature of the country's recovery so far this year.

Industrial output, which makes up around 16 percent of Britain's economy, rose 0.1 percent on the month in April after an unrevised jump of 0.7 percent in March. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a flat reading.

On an annual basis, industrial output was down 0.6 percent, less than half the drop recorded for March.

The figures chime with evidence from surveys of businesses that the sector returned to growth at the start of the second quarter after contracting 2.4 percent in 2012.

Britain's economy as a whole grew a stronger than expected 0.3 percent in the first three months of 2013. However, the recovery was driven by higher services output, with the industrial sector making a negligible contribution.

Driving industrial output in April was a 0.9 percent rise in mining and quarrying.

A narrower measure of manufacturing output, which excludes energy production and is viewed as a better gauge of the sector's underlying health, shrank by 0.2 percent on the month, compared with forecasts for a 0.3 percent drop.

The outlook for manufacturing appears to be brightening. Surveys of managers showed factory output expanded in April and grew in May at its strongest pace in over a year.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher and William Schomberg)