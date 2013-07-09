LONDON British industrial output was unchanged in May and manufacturing contracted as its fastest pace since January, tempering signs that the economy is picking up speed.

Data also showed on Tuesday that Britain's overall trade deficit worsened in May to hit its highest level in six months.

Output in the industrial sector - which makes up about 15 percent of Britain's economy - was flat compared with April, falling short of forecasts for a 0.2 percent rise, the Office for National Statistics said.

Manufacturing shrank by 0.8 percent, much weaker than forecasts for a 0.3 percent rise in a Reuters was down 2.9 percent compared with May 2012, when there was one less public holiday than in May 2013.

The overall industrial output figure was supported by a 4.9 percent rise in oil and gas output, the biggest jump in six months after maintenance work was completed.

Tuesday's data represented a break from a string of economic indicators which have come in stronger than forecasts in recent weeks.

A survey of purchasing managers last week found that Britain's manufacturing sector had its best growth in more than two years in June, a month later than the data covered by Tuesday's release, and new orders were also strong.

Three surveys published earlier on Tuesday showed rising house prices, improved business confidence and steady growth in retail sales.

The Bank of England announced no new bond-buying on Thursday after the first policy meeting chaired by new governor Mark Carney but the central bank surprised markets by warning against premature expectations of an interest rate increase.

The ONS said on an annual basis, industrial output was down 2.3 percent, compared to forecasts for a 1.5 percent drop.

In the three months to May, output in the industrial sector was up 0.3 percent.

The ONS also said Britain's goods trade deficit grew to 8.491 billion pounds from 8.430 billion pounds in April.

Economists had forecast a gap of 8.47 billion pounds.

The goods trade deficit with non-EU countries widened to 4.093 billion pounds in May from 3.428 billion pounds in April and against forecasts for a gap of 3.50 billion pounds.

Including Britain's surplus in trade in services, the overall trade deficit widened to 2.435 billion pounds.

The monthly figures tend to be volatile, but over the three months to May, total exports were up 1.9 percent and imports grew 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)