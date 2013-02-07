LONDON British industrial output rose more than expected in December, although oil field shutdowns drove the biggest quarterly fall since early 2009, data showed on Thursday.

Separate ONS data released on Thursday showed that Britain's goods trade deficit narrowed in December as forecast.

ANALYST VIEWS

ANNALISA PIAZZA, NEWEDGE STRATEGY:

"Today's IP figures are a touch more upbeat than what implied by the preliminary Q4-12 GDP report. As such, we cannot rule out a small upward revision to -0.2% q/q. That said, the UK economy contracted four out of the past five quarters, a sign that the level of activity remains depressed. Prospects for the future might improve a touch though as the industrial sector might benefit from a weaker currency. Today's IP consolidates the idea that the MPC will keep policy unchanged after today's meeting. No additional QE seems to be needed at the current juncture, although the economy remains far from its potential."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK:

"Good news on industrial production for December, up by 1.1% m/m. Manufacturing was up by 1.6% m/m. This exactly reverses the drop registered over the prior two months. So over the last 3 months we have had zero growth in manufacturing, broadly in line with the CIPS. We had the expected rebound in oil and gas extraction at 3.2% m/m - building on the 10.2% m/m gain the prior month. But still, that is only just over a third of the amount that this sector fell in September and October. So there is plenty more upside to come as North Sea activities normalise. The point is this should represent a nice addition to growth during Q1 having been a drag during Q4."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"Not greatly surprised to be honest. Very pleased to see such a strong bounce (in manufacturing) but if we looked at what was implied for December in the Q4 GDP numbers, that was implying a bounce of 1.2 percent and also we had some strong survey indicators from the manufacturing PMI and the CBI. So one can never be precise on this but we were always looking for a strong bounce. We can't expect anything like that next month. This was obviously a one-off and is not indicative of the manufacturing output trend."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"The key point is manufacturing output is still 1.5 percent lower than it was a year ago, so although it was a good month in December, the trend clearly has not been very friendly over the last 12 months. Hopefully we will get a little more strength in the course of 2013 as the euro zone crisis begins to normalise, but obviously it's going to be a slow haul for the manufacturing sector."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"On the industrial production side, they were more or less in line with the numbers implied by the Office of National Statistics in the preliminary Q4 GDP data.

"In particular, the significant rebound in manufacturing output over December is welcome, which should help to dispel fears over a triple-dip recession.

"On trade, much as expected, with the shortfall in the goods balance very close to 9 billion pounds. The economy will probably have to wait until a recovery in the euro area for its long-awaited rebalancing.

"No huge implications for monetary policy today, we continue to believe that policy will remain on hold."