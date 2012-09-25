FRANKFURT German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said sales and profits would fall more than expected in the next quarters, and that it would take steps to improve profitability.

Infineon, which supplies the car and engineering industries, had in July imposed an immediate hiring freeze and slashed investment for 2013 in anticipation of sharply lower sales in the near term, echoing the wariness of peers STMicroelctronics and Intel.

It said on Tuesday that fourth quarter revenue would be slightly down on the third quarter, while profit would be close to 12 percent of revenue. It had previously expected sales to be flat or drop slightly, and a margin of 12 percent.

The profit margin will decline further to between 5 and 7 percent of sales in the first quarter, it said.

The company also said it expected sales in its first quarter to fall by up to 10 percent compared with the fourth quarter to end-September.

"In light of current margin levels, the management board will define and implement measures to improve profitability beyond the first quarter of the 2013 fiscal year," it said.

Shares in Infineon, which have fallen 27 percent over the last six months, were down 6.5 percent at 5.09 euros at 1422 GMT.

It will publish full results and details of profit improvement measures on November 14, it said in the unscheduled statement.

