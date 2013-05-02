An employee is pictured inside a clean room of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon in Regensburg February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a better-than-expected second-quarter operating profit on improvement at its automotive unit, which accounts for about half of its revenues.

Adjusted operating profit in the three months to March fell 53 percent to 68 million euros (57 million pounds), beating the average expectation of 51.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Infineon said it expected its 2013 revenue to come in at the high end of its previous target range of 3.56-3.71 billion euros. Analysts polled by Reuters expected Infineon to reach 2013 sales of 3.7 billion euros.

The shares were 2.6 percent higher in pre-market indications provided by brokerage Lang & Schwarz, while the blue-chip index DAX was seen 0.1 percent lower.

The company also said its 2013 core operating profit margin would reach the upper end of a 5-9 percent range given previously.

The global chip market has suffered post-financial crisis as demand collapsed across all sectors, from industry and cars to consumer electronics like phones and tablets.

"The trough is behind us," Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said a statement. "Our order books are filling up, albeit still with a relatively high proportion of short term business."

Infineon also said it expects revenue for the current fiscal third quarter will be around 1 billion euros, with an operating margin of around 10 percent.

