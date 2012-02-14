LONDON Inflation will continue to ease this year and will be around its 2 percent target by the end of 2012, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday.

In a letter to Chancellor George Osborne that he was obliged to write after official data showed inflation came in at 3.6 percent in January, King said there were downside risks to inflation in the medium term, and that this warranted the BoE's decision to inject 50 billion pounds of stimulus last week.

He said January's fall in the annual rate of inflation was due to last year's rise in value added tax falling out of the annual comparison, as well as lower food and petrol prices. He said he expected that trend to continue.

"In coming months, that further moderation is likely to reflect the declining contributions from petrol prices and any remaining VAT impact, together with recently announced cuts to domestic energy prices," King wrote.

"The balance of risks around the inflation target in the medium term lay to the downside," he wrote, citing the degree of slack in the economy as another factor bearing down on inflation.

The BoE will publish its latest quarterly growth and inflation forecasts on Wednesday. The Inflation Report is expected to show inflation will ease to below 2 percent over the medium term, leaving the door open for more quantitative easing.

Responding to King's letter, Osborne said the government remained committed to reducing Britain's budget deficit, after Moody's put the UK's triple A rating on a negative outlook.

"The government's absolute commitment to reducing our budget deficit and getting the public finances back on to a sustainable path allows monetary policy to stay looser for longer," Osborne wrote.