A customer looks at fruit in a store in central London April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months eased again in December, according to a survey published on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in November, a survey by polling company YouGov showed.

Expectations had hit a two-year high of 3.2 percent in October.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said the jump in expectations in October was probably pushed up by news of big rises in gas and electricity bills.

Expectations for inflation over the next 5-10 years also fell back to 3.4 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Freya Berry)