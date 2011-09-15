LONDON inflation expectations for the next twelve months rose to their highest level in three years, a Bank of England survey showed, highlighting the hurdle strong price rises pose to any further monetary stimulus.

The BoE's August inflation attitudes survey showed on Thursday that average public inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 4.2 percent compared to 3.9 percent in the May poll.

This was the highest expected rate for the year ahead since August 2008.

The figures will come as a fresh concern to those in the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee who are reluctant to pump more money into the economy despite the weakening growth outlook and recent slump in share prices.

The Bank has kept the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent for 2-1/2 years and a slew of bad news from the economy has triggered speculation the BoE may buy more assets to boost growth.

However, inflation is running at 4.5 percent -- more than twice the Bank's target -- and some policymakers fear an upward spiral of wage increases and rising prices if people expect inflation to stay high.

The BoE's survey showed that expectations for the year starting in the third quarter of 2012 were for an inflation rate of 3.5 percent. In the May survey, the expectation for the two-year period was 3.2 percent.

On a five year horizon, the expected inflation rate was 3.5 percent, up from 3.3 percent in May.

The survey also showed that satisfaction with the Bank's job of controlling inflation decreased.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Alice Baghdjian)