LONDON Inflation expectations for the year ahead inched down to a five-month low in October, despite news of a sharp pick-up in consumer price inflation to a three-year high, a survey by Citi/YouGov showed on Tuesday.

The survey showed that the public's inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 3.4 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September. Inflation expectations for the next 5-10 years fell even more sharply to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent in September -- the biggest one-month fall since October 2008.

The survey was compiled after official data earlier this month showed consumer price inflation climbed to a three-year high of 5.2 percent in September, and as such should reassure Bank of England policymakers that high inflation expectations are not becoming entrenched in the national psyche.

"These results will greatly reassure the Monetary Policy Committee. The MPC's decision to expand QE with inflation heading above 5 percent was justified, we believe, in terms of the economic slowdown and escalating downside risks. But, it carried the risk that the general public might conclude the MPC have given up on their commitment to low inflation, hence destabilising long-term inflation expectations," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

"Such an outcome would have greatly reduced the MPC's flexibility to expand QE further. In practice, the potential upward effects on inflation expectations of high headline inflation and extra QE appear to have been dominated by the economic slowdown and rising unemployment, plus the MPC's message that the recent inflation overshoot is largely temporary."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)