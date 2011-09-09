LONDON, SEPT 9 - Factory gate inflation proved unexpectedly sticky in August, holding at July's upwardly revised reading of 6.1 percent, the highest since October 2008, official data showed on Friday.

The Bank of England kept interest rates at a record low this week, leaving open the possibility it may restart its quantitative easing programme should the economy weaken further.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS:

HOWARD ARCHER IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Overall, the August producer price data do not fundamentally change the view that any interest rate hike is off the agenda for the Bank of England for a considerable time to come given the current softness of the economy and weakened growth prospects.

"It is clear that if the central bank does act anytime soon, it will be to try to stimulate economic activity through more Quantitative Easing."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC:

"It is not a huge surprise. Given the drop in oil prices, we had expected input prices to fall.

"Output prices obviously take a bit longer, but they should fall given the oil price drop since the spring.

"It does not make a huge difference for monetary policy Inflation will still head towards 5 percent.

Boe will be less focussed on inflation going to 5 pct but more focussed on the risks to growth from the euro zone and from the global slowdown.

"We think the risks are big enough to get a couple of swing voters in October to vote for more QE, if not in October than certainly in November."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"The input costs falling pretty much as expected driven by lower energy costs. This is not to be repeated as oil prices are up.

"Core output prices up 0.2 percent. But on a 3 month basis core output price increases are cooling. Cooling core output price pressures is the key message.

"Bottom line is: it won't have a big impact on policy. The massive downward revision of growth outlook is the key point at the moment and PPI does not play a big role in this.

"We see a 30 percent chance of the BoE doing more quantitative easing by the end of the year. It is not my core scenario and I doubt it would be very effective. But the debate is getting increasingly shrill and we will see more when we get the BoE minutes."