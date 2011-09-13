LONDON British consumer price inflation picked up as expected in August, driven by large utility bill increases in the month, official data showed on Tuesday.

The ONS also said that Britain's goods trade deficit with the rest of the world widened in July to its biggest since last December.

ANALYSTS:

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING FINANICAL MARKETS:

ON INFLATION:

"Utility bill hikes contributed less than we expected, which suggests more upside pressure coming from this component in September. Clothing and furniture prices accelerated more than expected though, with the annual rate of inflation for these components rising at their fastest rates since the series began in 1997. Given the lagged effects of increases in food commodity prices and the ongoing pass through of utility bill increases we still look for inflation to break above 5% in the next couple of months. However, we expect CPI to drop sharply next year."

"We could see CPI fall as low a 1% late next year. Given we forecast GDP growth of just 0.9% this year and 1.3% next year, a sub-target outlook for inflation implies a growing chance of further quantitative easing, most probably in early 2012 in our view. Indeed, Arch - Bank of England dove, Adam Posen, is due to speak in a couple of hours' time and we expect him to robustly outline the case for further policy stimulus."

MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, JEFFRIES INTERNATIONAL

INFLATION:

"I don't think these are huge market movers, obviously both numbers are pretty close to expectations but markets are much more preoccupied with hard economic data, and numbers on growth as opposed to inflation.

Inflation has become bit of a secondary story in the UK. Inflation will probably go towards 5 percent later this year, but then fall away next."

TRADE:

"Seems to be bang in line with expectation, it's obviously lagging indicator especially with everything that is happening in Europe at the moment.

The focus is on UK exports going forward and it doesn't look particularly great with all the weakness in Europe we are seeing at the moment."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

INFLATION

"The CPI outturn is as expected, and over the next month or so we'll see further upward pressure on the headline rate from further hikes in utility prices feeding through. Hence we're looking at a rate of 5 percent plus before the end of the year, and subsequently we should see a sharp fall as this year's hike in VAT drops out of the calculation.

"We don't think that the prevailing rate of inflation will prevent the Monetary Policy Committee from sanctioning further QE, given the poor and uncertain economic background.

TRADE:

"The trade data comes with the usual caveat that you can't place too much faith in one month's data. The figures are disappointing, and it's very curious to see a widening in the shortfall on account of what seems to be a sharp increase in import values over the month. At face value, one would have to say that the long-waited rebalancing in the UK economy is some way off."