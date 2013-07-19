LONDON Britons' expectations for inflation in the year ahead ticked up to 2.6 percent this month from 2.5 percent in June, a survey by polling company YouGov showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years remained pegged at 3.3 percent.

"Inflation expectations have been little changed over the last year, while pay growth remains extraordinarily weak and unit labour costs have fallen slightly over the last year," said Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

But he added that inflation expectations might be affected in coming months if the Bank of England, as expected, starts sending clear signals on how long it will keep interest rates low.

The survey was carried out between July 17 and July 19, with 2,169 people polled.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)