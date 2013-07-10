British business media group Informa Plc (INF.L) said long-time Chief Executive Peter Rigby would retire at the end of the year and that Stephen Carter would take over as the new CEO in January.

Stephen Carter, currently a non-executive director on Informa's board, held several senior positions at French telecommunications gear maker Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA. He was also the founding CEO of Ofcom, the UK communications industry regulator.

