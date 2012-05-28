LONDON Britain's biggest business group has called on the government to underwrite a larger number of infrastructure projects in order to encourage the private sector to shoulder the bulk of the cost of updating the nation's creaking road, rail and air networks.

In a report published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry also urged the government to work with institutional investors to allow pension funds to invest more easily in infrastructure projects, and to relax rules on what insurers can invest in.

"If we want to see the billions of pounds needed to upgrade our ageing infrastructure and secure jobs and growth for the long term, the government must make smarter use of limited public finances," said CBI director general John Cridland.

"By underwriting and lifting the credit rating of certain infrastructure assets, it can make them less risky and more attractive to investors."

The Conservative/Liberal Democrat government has come under pressure this year to find ways to boost growth after the nation fell into its its second recession since the 2007/08 financial crisis. But its hands are tied by a seven-year austerity plan aimed at eliminating a budget deficit that was a record 11 percent of GDP when the coalition came to power in 2010.

Prime Minister David Cameron has asked the finance ministry to look into how it can boost investment in infrastructure to get growth going again, a move that was also advocated by the International Monetary Fund this week.

At the end of last year, the government outlined a pipeline of 500 infrastructure projects worth around 250 billion pounds that needed investment over the next decade.

With limited funds at its disposal, the government had hoped that the private sector would foot the bill for most of the projects. However, the response from investors such as pension funds has been muted due to concerns about the construction risk early on in a project. Tighter regulations on banks and insurers pose another obstacle.

GOVERNMENT GUARANTEE

The CBI says part of the problem lies in the way that credit ratings are assigned to infrastructure projects.

Institutional investors are reluctant to invest in brand new projects which may still be in the planning stages, because these are rarely assigned investment-grade ratings.

In its report, the CBI suggests that the government can help lessen the risk to private investors by guaranteeing a small share, around 10 percent, of a project's funding costs, and agreeing to place itself lower in the ranking of creditors in the event of a loss.

This, the CBI argues, would "enhance" the credit rating of a project, making it more attractive to institutional investors. The government guarantee, meanwhile, would be classified a contingent liablity and would only impose a cost to the public finances in extreme circumstances.

"By using contingent liabilities to enhance the credit rating of several projects at a time rather than fully funding individual ones, the government can help infrastructure compete with other asset classes," Cridland said.

The report notes that tighter capital requirements rules are likely to stop banks providing long-term finance for projects.

It recommends that banks and institutional investors adopt a "split finance" approach to projects, whereby banks take on financing the risky, construction phase of a project. Once this is complete, the bank exits the deal by refinancing the project on capital markets, at which point institutional investors can get involved.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)