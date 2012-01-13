LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Bond insurer Assured Guaranty Europe has completed the first European monoline wrap in four years and aims to resurrect a sector engulfed by the sub-prime financial crisis.

Bond wrapping was big business in the run-up to the crisis, with various PFI deals in the UK as well as consumer securitisation deals (such as older non-conforming RMBS) carrying monoline wraps. The viability of the model, in which insurers charged for assuming the credit risk on bonds and lent their ratings to deals, dissolved as mounting sub-prime losses led to mass downgrades of the monolines.

AGE, which maintains a Aa3/AA- rating, is seeking to carve out an opportunity for itself and take advantage of the demise of other wrappers. It replaced fellow monoline Ambac on the GBP100m Worcestershire Hospital UK PFI and is eyeing more than 50 other projects that are either languishing with very low ratings tied to the incumbent wrapper, or are not rated at all.

"We've spent a lot of the last two or three years talking directly to the bondholder market, both sterling and euro, making sure they understood the financial strength of Assured Guaranty despite what had happened to the rest of the industry, who are deeply non-investment-grade," said Dominic Nathan, head of infrastructure at AGE.

One of the key points emerging from these discussions was that bondholders felt they had suffered from a lack of performance updates on unrated bond holdings, such as the Worcestershire PFI, after Moody's 2009 decision to withdraw ratings on Ambac deals that had no underlying project rating.

"We took that on board and, working with the Association of British Insurers, which acted as a facilitator in arranging various meetings, it gave us a forum to help the bond market re-engage in this product and let us think about replacing some of the existing non-investment-grade monolines with ourselves," explained Nathan.

AGE presented a shortlist of 10 to 12 issues to bondholders, who selected the Worcestershire deal as a test case in what was essentially a leap of faith.

"Both we and the bondholders went into the deal not knowing the rating or the credit quality of the deal, and the bondholders effectively decided that regardless of the underlying credit quality they would be better off with an Assured Guaranty wrap and would pay for that," said Alex Campbell, director of infrastructure at AGE.

NEW MODEL

This is a departure from the old monoline model in which issuers paid the fees, but investors appeared so keen to get the new wrap and rating, which Moody's applied, that they paid AGE's fee through a 30bp coupon reduction to 5.57% from 5.87%.

An analyst away from the project believed that the decision would have been a straightforward one, as the 30bp cost would be more than offset by a reduction in capital charges associated with a highly rated deal and that they would establish a line of communication with AGE and Moody's.

"It is a huge milestone for the market as Solvency II discourages long-term investment for low-rated bonds. Transferring the credit risk to a Double A rated category has a significant impact on the amount of capital that has to be held against it," said Campbell.

AGE is now seeking to employ this template for repeat business, possibly scaling up to issues GBP400m to GBP500m in size.

"It's a very important step for issuers, evidencing that bondholders do value the wrap, despite what has happened in the industry," added Nathan.

The insurer argues that the replacement wrap scheme will have wider benefits than just placating existing investors lumbered with unrated or low-rated bonds.

"We really are seeing the evidence of commercial project finance banks pulling back from long-term lending, and believe we will be the most cost-effective solution for financing 25 to 30-year infrastructure projects while helping solve the problem of investors not liking certain types of industry or rating risk," argued Nathan.

AGE has a sizeable target, estimating that in the 10 years preceding the sub-prime crisis around GBP24.2bn of infrastructure bond and loan transactions were completed, of which GBP6.8bn is already wrapped by AGE. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)