LONDON Cash-rich pension funds clamouring for bigger returns are cutting deals to buy infrastructure loans from banks who fear they might never be able to refinance the vast bulk of cheap debt they churned out before the credit crisis.

Trustees under pressure to find alternatives to volatile equities and unappealing government debt are signing up experts like JPMorgan Asset Management (JPM.N) to flush out lenders willing to sell them loans secured against airports, gas, water or transport networks which offer the stable income they crave.

The asset management arm of the Wall Street heavyweight is setting up a team to broker these types of deals, which could also help to bankroll a planned infrastructure spending spree that might help Britain keep recession at bay.

"Current market conditions and regulatory developments are creating an opportunity for investors to purchase loan portfolios that have attractive cash yields and risk-adjusted returns," Bob Dewing, J.P. Morgan Asset Management portfolio manager for infrastructure debt said.

"...We are finding banks are seeking new ways to recycle their limited capital while maintaining or expanding their infrastructure financing business," he added.

Royal Bank of Scotland, the lender 83-percent owned by the UK taxpayer, has already sold off billions of pounds of infrastructure and project finance loans to the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ to free up balance sheet space and other lenders are expected to follow.

Mark Weisdorf, CEO of OECD Infrastructure in the Global Real Assets group at JPMorgan Asset Management, estimates banks will need to offload tens of billions of the $1 trillion of infrastructure loans originated globally in the last five years.

Underwritten in the range of 80-100 basis points before the credit crunch, these maturing loans may need to be refinanced at far wider spreads of 250-300 basis points, and with more equity, than the infrastructure operators or sponsors can now afford.

Meanwhile, pension funds are battling to find investments which will help them reverse deficits that have ballooned to record levels in 2011, partly due to a new phase of quantitative easing which has crushed returns from their typical investments.

The blue chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index has generated a minus 5.5 percent return on capital in the year so far while 5 year UK Gilts are currently paying around 1.1 percent, in stark contrast to the 10-13 percent estimated gross annual returns from infrastructure investment in developed economies like Britain.

"...The pension funds are awash (with cash), they're just looking for the right homes and that ought to be where infrastructure comes in," said John Armitt, chairman of Britain's Olympic Delivery Authority, the body responsible for drawing private sector funding into London's Olympic sites.

Gary Allen, a consultant specialising in infrastructure research at pension fund consultant Aon Hewitt, said clients were not looking "to shoot the lights out" with returns from infrastructure but were instead looking for stable investments.

"The managers tend to target low teen returns in the core key infrastructure space....We're comfortable taking a lower return for lower volatility," he said.

BRITAIN TO BENEFIT

Bargain-fishing pension funds are likely to chase down loans secured against UK assets before piling in elsewhere in Europe, amid concerns that cash-strapped governments across the euro zone will be forced to slash infrastructure budgets.

"The confusion around the euro at the moment...has slowed a real trend towards wanting to invest in continental European infrastructure and I'm sensing that it's coming back in this direction," said Daniel Wong, head of the 50-person European Infrastructure and Utilities team at Macquarie.

"The UK is a really attractive place...to invest in," he said, aided by the stable regulatory and political environment.

The movement of pension funds into infrastructure lending is being closely watched by Prime Minister David Cameron and his coalition government.

Ministers recently indicated that infrastructure will focus heavily in the government's growth review due this month, as the coalition prioritises up to 40 strategically important projects aimed at boosting Britain's anaemic economic growth rates.

Paul Skinner, chairman of Infrastructure UK, said the government is working closely with potential investors to offer "packages of investment opportunities", with the market likely to open up to funds within 6-12 months.

But they must guarantee the project's investment grade status in the absence of monoline insurers or other financial instruments that performed the same function in the past.

"Unless the risk profile is right, they (pension funds) won't participate," Chris Brown, an infrastructure projects lawyer specialising in infrastructure at Norton Rose, told delegates at the Infrastructure Summit in London.

Those new projects will further broaden the opportunities for pension funds to work in tandem with traditional project finance banks, which have to balance desires to write new business at more rewarding spreads with regulatory demands to tighten loans on risk assets.

"The government has got no money, the cost of bank debt has gone up a lot and is currently going up yet again, and bank finance is very restricted," said Richard Threlfall, KPMG's UK head of infrastructure.

"To get the UK pension fund money working for UK infrastructure seems to be the only credible solution and one that we should be putting all our effort into," he said.

(Additional reporting by Ethan Bilby; Editing by Sophie Walker)