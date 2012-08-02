The logo of ING seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Dutch bank and insurer ING ING.AS, which has been forced to sell assets in return for receiving state aid during the financial crisis, said on Thursday it is considering divesting its online banking businesses in the U.K. and Canada.

"ING continuously evaluates its portfolio of businesses, in line with its stated objective of sharpening its focus," it said in a statement, adding that it was "reviewing strategic options for ING Direct Canada and ING Direct."

