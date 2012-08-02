BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
AMSTERDAM Dutch bank and insurer ING ING.AS, which has been forced to sell assets in return for receiving state aid during the financial crisis, said on Thursday it is considering divesting its online banking businesses in the U.K. and Canada.
"ING continuously evaluates its portfolio of businesses, in line with its stated objective of sharpening its focus," it said in a statement, adding that it was "reviewing strategic options for ING Direct Canada and ING Direct."
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Anthony Deutsch)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.