AMSTERDAM Dutch bank and insurance group ING ING.AS has picked Ralph Hamers, head of its business in Belgium and Luxembourg, to succeed Jan Hommen as chief executive, it said on Friday.

Hamers, 46, will take over in October from the Dutch business veteran Hommen, who turns 70 in April and became chief executive of ING in 2009 after the group was bailed out by the Dutch state.

Hommen has since overseen ING's split into separate banking and insurance operations and the sale of overseas assets in Asia and the Americas worth several billion euros in total.

"The complexity and geography of ING Bank will have a different profile, going back to its core market and selling less complex products - retail products," SNS Securities analyst Lemer Salah said.

"To put uncomplicated products in the market requires knowledge of the home market, and that can only be done by someone with that knowledge," Salah said.

Hamers and Hommen will be kept busy with the planned listing of the group's U.S. operations, further asset sales in Asia, and repayment of the rest of the state aid.

Hamers, who joined ING in 1991 as a relationship manager for structured finance, worked in Romania, and has been head of ING Belgium and Luxemburg since March 2011.

"Ralph Hamers has a wealth of experience in both retail and commercial banking and an excellent track record in risk management," ING said in a statement.

ING shares were up 0.7 percent at 6.22 euros following the news.

(Writing by Sara Webb; Editing by Greg Mahlich)