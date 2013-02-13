Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
AMSTERDAM Dutch banking and insurance group ING ING.AS announced another 2,400 job cuts, in the Netherlands and Belgium, as it prepares to separate its banking and insurance operations against a backdrop of tough financial markets.
Several European banks including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX have also shed staff in recent months in a reassessment of their businesses after the financial crisis.
The latest round of layoffs at ING follows a similar announcement as recently as November and brings the cuts in the past 15 months to 7,500, or roughly 9 percent of the Dutch group's total headcount at the end of December.
ING on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 1.43 billion euros (1.2 billion pounds), up 21 percent from a year ago thanks to gains from divestments.
But underlying pre-tax profit for the banking operations was 184 million euros, down 72 percent from a year ago, while the insurance unit turned from a loss of 1.51 billion euros to an underlying pre-tax profit of 272 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.587 billion euros; the banking and insurance arms were expected to report underlying profit of 290 million and 265 million respectively.
(Reporting by Sara Webb)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.