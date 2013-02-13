The logo of ING is pictured at the headquarters in Amsterdam July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Dutch banking and insurance group ING ING.AS announced another 2,400 job cuts, in the Netherlands and Belgium, as it prepares to separate its banking and insurance operations against a backdrop of tough financial markets.

Several European banks including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX have also shed staff in recent months in a reassessment of their businesses after the financial crisis.

The latest round of layoffs at ING follows a similar announcement as recently as November and brings the cuts in the past 15 months to 7,500, or roughly 9 percent of the Dutch group's total headcount at the end of December.

ING on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 1.43 billion euros (1.2 billion pounds), up 21 percent from a year ago thanks to gains from divestments.

But underlying pre-tax profit for the banking operations was 184 million euros, down 72 percent from a year ago, while the insurance unit turned from a loss of 1.51 billion euros to an underlying pre-tax profit of 272 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.587 billion euros; the banking and insurance arms were expected to report underlying profit of 290 million and 265 million respectively.

(Reporting by Sara Webb)