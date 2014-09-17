PARIS French payments company Ingenico has signed a deal with LVMH-owned Spanish luxury retailer Loewe to provide iPhone-based payment services for its network of 160 stores around the world, Ingenico said on Wednesday.

The company, which sells card terminals and mobile payment devices, did not disclose the value of its deal with Madrid-based Loewe, which makes high-end handbags for LVMH.

Ingenico will equip Loewe sales staff at stores in 34 countries with an iPhone-ready mobile payment system and manage its European transactions, it said in a statement.

The company, which recently acquired online payments services firm GlobalCollect as part of a push beyond its core business of card payment terminals, said the deal was part of a strategy to provide a full range of services for mobile and online payments.

The mobile payments market has expanded gradually in recent years but is expected to grow thanks to Apple's iPhone 6 device, which was unveiled last week and features a built-in mobile payment capability.

