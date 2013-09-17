Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Tropical storm Ingrid that weakened to a tropical depression, dissipated over the mountains of Eastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said in its latest advisory.
Ingrid, located about 50 miles (75 km) west of Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, was packing maximum sustained winds at 25 miles per hour (35 km per hour).
The threat of heavy rainfall and flooding was still possible, NHC said.
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Louise Heavens)
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.