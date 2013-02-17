UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Media group Independent News & Media (INME.I) (INM) has agreed to sell its South African unit to a consortium of investors for 2 billion rand ($226 million), the Irish company said on Sunday.
INM said "detailed heads of terms" have been agreed on the sale of Independent News & Media South Africa, which publishes the Star, the Pretoria News and the Cape Times, to the Sekunjalo Independent Media Consortium.
The consortium is led by Sekunjalo Holdings, among the leading black investment groups in South Africa.
Black economic empowerment is the government's affirmative action program aimed at giving black South Africans a bigger stake in the economy two decades after the end of apartheid.
The Irish publisher has radically restructured in recent years, selling its flagship British title the Independent, as well as interests in India and closing money-losing newspapers in Ireland.
The sale will be subject a final agreement being signed by both parties and will require the approval of INM shareholders and the South African competition commission, INM said in a statement.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.