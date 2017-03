LONDON The Chief Financial Officer of satellite operator Inmarsat INM.L is to step down in early 2014 after nine years at the firm.

Inmarsat, which provides communications to shipping, aircraft and remote locations worldwide, said that Rick Medlock will take up a position at a private-equity owned business.

The company said that it had begun a process to appoint a successor.

(Reporting By Christine Murray; editing by Sarah Young)