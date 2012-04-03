BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON Inmarsat (ISA.L) said on Tuesday that struggling U.S. telecoms company LightSquared had not made another payment owed to the British satellite firm for licensing part of its spectrum in North America.
Cash-strapped LightSquared, which is backed by Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, was scheduled to pay $29.6 (18.5 million pounds) million on March 31, Inmarsat said in a statement.
LightSquared had already failed to pay $56.25 million in February, shortly after its plans were dealt a blow when the Federal Communications Commission said its network could interfere with services used by airlines and the military.
Inmarsat said it was still in talks with LightSquared about the co-operation agreement, but it could not provide any assurance that it would receive any further payments.
LightSquared is scheduled to make another payment under the terms of an earlier phase of its agreement on April 4, Inmarsat said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
