LONDON Inmarsat (ISA.L) said it had received an overdue $56.25 million (34.92 million pounds) payment from LightSquared, the U.S. group attempting to build a mobile network using the British satellite firm's spectrum, and in return it would suspend further payments until 2014.

The agreement gives LightSquared, which is backed by Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, breathing space to gain regulatory clearance for the network, Inmarsat said in a statement on Friday.

LightSquared's plans were derailed by the Federal Communications Commission in February when it said its network could interfere with GPS services used by airlines and the military.

The blow put LightSquared's future in jeopardy, and Falcone, who has invested more than 60 percent of his $4 billion (2 billion pounds) Harbinger Capital Partners' assets in the venture, has considered filing for voluntary bankruptcy to salvage the company.

Inmarsat, whose satellites provide communications for shipping and aircraft, said that under an amended cooperation deal with the cash-strapped company, it had suspended quarterly payments of nearly $30 million (18 million pounds) and an overdue payment of $29.6 million (18.3 million pounds) for two years.

"As a result of the amendment announced today, LightSquared will no longer be in default in relation to any payments under the cooperation agreement," Inmarsat said.

The payments from LightSquared have bolstered Inmarsat's revenues against a slowdown in its core shipping business and less use of its services by the military.

An Inmarsat spokesman said it had recognised $154 million (95 million pounds) from the LightSquared deal over the last two years, and following Friday's agreement it had "a high degree of confidence" it would be able to recognise a further $325 million (201 million pounds).

Inmarsat shares gained 4.7 percent to 441.6 pence by 1207 GMT, outperforming a flat FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC..

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic and Paul Sandle; Editing by Mike Nesbit)