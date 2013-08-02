Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON British satellite operator Inmarsat INM.L reported a slight dip in second-quarter earnings on Friday as the impact of U.S. defence spending cuts continued to bite.
The company, which provides communications to shipping, aircraft and remote locations worldwide, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $174 million (115 million pounds), down from $176 million a year ago.
Sequestration in the United States has hit Inmarsat's Solutions reseller unit, which saw revenues fall to $195.1 million in the quarter from $205.4 million a year ago.
However, revenue in its core maritime business rose by 3.7 percent to $195.9 million, helped by increased take-up and usage of its broadband packages.
Chief Executive Rupert Pearce said that while the contracting environment for Inmarsat's U.S. government business remained challenging, revenue for its other business units grew, and he was satisfied with the overall results.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.