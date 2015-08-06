LONDON Britain's Inmarsat plc said on Thursday the satellite needed to complete its new Global Xpress network would launch at the end of this month after its rocket partner quickly recovered from a failure in May which upset schedules.

The provider of communications for shipping and aircraft had to delay the start of the service, which its says will deliver $500 million in annual revenue within five years, when a rocket carrying a Mexican satellite malfunctioned and burnt up over Siberia minutes after launch in May.

Inmarsat's third Global Xpress satellite was already at the Proton launch site in Kazakhstan when the failure occurred.

"To be able to come back to flight so quickly (...) is a great outcome," Chief Executive Rupert Pearce told Reuters on Thursday.

"The launch campaign is already under way in Baikonur, and we are days away from getting that third satellite up and being well on the way to launching commercial service before the end of the year."

Shares in Inmarsat, which had fallen 10 percent since the May' s rocket failure, were up 2.6 percent at 920 pence by 0822 GMT.

The Global Xpress update came as Inmarsat posted a 1 percent rise in second-quarter revenue to $311.4 million and 4 percent higher core earnings of $165.9 million.

Pearce said the company had seen strong demand from aviation customers, and a good performance from its latest products serving maritime markets, although spending by some governments remained constrained.

The London-based company made headlines in 2014 when its data helped track the final route of missing flight MH370.

Pearce said news that a wing part washed up on an Indian Ocean island in recent days was from the missing aircraft indicated the search was in the right place.

Inmarsat said it expected full-year revenue of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion, in line with analysts' average forecast of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

