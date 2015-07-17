Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
SEOUL Shares in Innocean Worldwide Inc (214320.KS), the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) Group, opened at 66,600 won a share in its market debut on Friday, below its 68,000 won IPO price, after the company's initial public offering raised 340.1 billion won (190 million pounds).
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.