ESSEN, Germany RWE (RWEG.DE) is constantly assessing strategic options for its business, including potential corporate tie-ups and sales of stakes in its network and renewable unit Innogy (IGY.DE), its chief executive told journalists on Tuesday.

"We are examining all strategic options our company is faced with," Rolf Martin Schmitz said, adding the company was constantly in touch with market participants, without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)