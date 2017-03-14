ESSEN, Germany RWE (RWEG.DE) is under no pressure to lower its stake in its networks, renewables and retail unit Innogy (IGY.DE), its chief financial officer told analysts on Tuesday following comments suggesting the company was weighing such a move.

"We are happy with the current situation," Markus Krebber said, referring to RWE's 76.8 percent stake in Innogy, which was listed last year.

"We are not in a rush (to sell)," he added.

RWE is considering options including tie-ups with rivals and the sale of a stake in its Innogy business, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said earlier on Tuesday, raising the prospect for large M&A deals in the crisis-hit sector.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Arno Schuetze)