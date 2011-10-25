LONDON A British businessman who used to work for American chemicals company Innospec appeared in court on Tuesday on fraud and corruption charges concerning business in Iraq and Indonesia, the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

The SFO said Dr David Turner had been charged with alleged offences of conspiring to make corrupt payments to public officials in Indonesia and Iraq to secure supply contracts for Innospec Ltd.

Turner, 56, has also been charged with conspiring to defraud a competitor company by bribing Iraqi officials to provide unfavourable test results on its product.

Law firm Peters & Peters is representing Turner, who has been granted unconditional bail. When contacted by Reuters, a lawyer for the firm said they had no comment to make on the situation.

Last year, Innospec agreed to pay $40.2 million (25 million pounds) to settle related U.S. and British charges, and pleaded guilty to 12 U.S. criminal counts.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company admitted to bribing Iraqi oil officials, defrauding the United Nations through its Oil for Food Program and selling chemicals to Cuban power plants in violation of a U.S. embargo.

Earlier this year, the company's former chief executive settled a U.S. regulator's charges that he had authorised the specialty chemicals company to pay bribes to Iraqi and Indonesian officials.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)