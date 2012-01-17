LONDON A British businessman who used to work for American chemicals company Innospec (IOSP.O) has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to corrupt, including making corrupt payments to Iraqi officials, the UK's Serious Fraud Office said on Tuesday.

The SFO said that Dr David Turner, aged 56, had pleaded guilty in a London court to three counts of that charge.

These included conspiracy to give corrupt payments to public officials and other agents of the Indonesian and Iraqi governments between 2002 and 2008 in order to secure contracts for Innospec.

The sentencing of Turner was adjourned.

In March 2010, Innospec agreed to pay $40.2 million (26.2 million pounds) to settle allegations that it paid bribes to Iraqi and Indonesian government officials, and that it had violated America's embargo against Cuba.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)