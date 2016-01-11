ResMed Inc (RMD.N), a leading maker of breathing aids for people suffering from sleep apnea, on Monday said it agreed to buy privately held Inova Labs in a move to expand its oxygen therapy offerings for chronic lung disease patients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ResMed's chief executive said Inova products could eventually add $500 million in annual sales. ResMed's current annual revenue is about $1.7 billion.

"If we are able to execute on all our plans we could easily have a half billion dollar business out of this in five to 10 years," ResMed CEO Mick Farrell said in an interview.

Inova's laptop-sized portable ventilators, known as oxygen concentrators, are designed to assist breathing for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema that can reduce lung function over time, making it harder to breathe. Inova also makes stationary oxygen delivery systems for the home.

About 65 million people suffer from moderate to severe COPD, according to the World Health Organization. It is primarily caused by smoking.

"This is our first foray into portable oxygen concentrators, so it's really a doubling down on our initial investments in COPD, the No. 3 killer in the United States," Farrell said.

ResMed was attracted to Austin, Texas-based Inova because it makes what Farrell called "one of the best widgets" in the field.

"It's the lightest, it's the most mobile, it's got the longest battery life," he said. "It gives freedom back to the patient to be able to catch a bus, go to the supermarket, see their grandchildren."

Farrell believes the Inova devices will not only improve patient quality of life, but help halt progression of COPD and lower healthcare system costs by reducing hospitalizations and potentially mortality rates.

Inova currently sells in a handful of markets, Farrell said. ResMed expects to be able to sell the products in the 100 countries it now serves.

Farrell said he envisions ResMed eventually adding a computer chip to the Inova devices to help doctors remotely monitor patient breathing, as it has done with its sleep apnea equipment.

