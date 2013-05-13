Hedge Fund Level Global Investors LP co-founder Anthony Chiasson exits United States District Court in New York City, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of hedge fund Level Global Investors LP, was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on Monday for insider trading.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan also ordered Chiasson, 39, to pay a $5 million (3.2 million pounds) fine.

Sullivan said that Chiasson, who is married with two young children, was "a good man, a decent man" but that others in his position have to be deterred from insider trading.

"This is conduct that has to be punished," Sullivan said.

Chiasson and Todd Newman, a former portfolio manager with the now-defunct hedge fund Diamondback Capital Management, were convicted in December of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

Sullivan sentenced Newman to 4-1/2 years in prison earlier this month. Federal prosecutors had requested that Chiasson serve as many as 10 years in prison.

The two used inside information to trade shares of computer maker Dell Inc DELL.O and chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), prosecutors said.

The case is U.S. v. Chiasson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.

(Reporting By Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)