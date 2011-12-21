NEW YORK Two more people were sentenced on Wednesday in a U.S. government crackdown on insider trading at hedge funds in recent years.

A French doctor was sentenced to time served after he cooperated with an insider trading probe and pleaded guilty to leaking secrets to a hedge fund manager about biotech company Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O.

And in a separate case, a former Silicon Valley sales manager, James Fleishman, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years imprisonment for helping to ferry leaks to hedge funds. That included confidential information such as revenues or margins from executives at companies, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N and Dell Inc DELL.O.

In imposing the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff emphasized the need for deterrence. He said prosecutors in New York had been bringing insider trading cases for 30 to 40 years "and yet the prosecutions have not done enough to deter this serious and sophisticated crime."

Fleishman used to work for Primary Global Research, a so-called expert networking firm. He was convicted by a jury at trial in September on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He did not testify and he did not address the court at sentencing.

Yves Benhamou, an infectious diseases expert, was credited during his sentencing in Manhattan federal court with being crucial to the prosecution of one of the most prominent hedge fund managers to become embroiled in a U.S. crackdown on illegal stock tips solicited from consultants.

The man who ran healthcare funds at FrontPoint Partners, Joseph "Chip" Skowron, was sentenced to five years imprisonment in November. Skowron, 42, a doctor-turned-stock picker, pleaded guilty to trading in the stock of HGSI on nonpublic information he received from Benhamou.

"I can't find the words to express how sorry I am and how much regret I feel," Benhamou, 51, told U.S. District Judge George Daniels as his wife, brother and other relatives looked on.

Benhamou said his crime had "devastating consequences" for his family and compromised the health of his patients at a public hospital in Paris, some of whom have HIV or AIDS.

Benhamou spent 24 days in jail after his November 2010 arrest. He also spent about nine months confined to an apartment in New York separated from his wife, two daughters, parents and siblings in France, his lawyer, David Zornow, told the court.

The judge said he would have sent Benhamou to prison if it had not been for his extensive cooperation in prosecuting Skowron.

According to court records, Skowron bribed Benhamou. The men met at a hotel in Barcelona in April 2007 and Skowron gave him an envelope with about 5,000 euros in cash. A few months later, he paid for a $4,624 (2,945.79 pounds) hotel stay for Benhamou and his wife in New York.

After getting the tip about Human Genome and telling Benhamou to lie to regulators probing the sale, Skowron passed on an envelope with at least $10,000 in cash when the men met in a hotel bar in Milan in April 2008, prosecutors said.

The tip Benhamou gave Skowron helped his funds avoid $30 million of losses because they sold their Human Genome stake before the company revealed problems with its experimental hepatitis C treatment in January 2008.

The case is USA v Benhamou, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-00336.

(Reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)