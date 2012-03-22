LONDON Retail sales fell more than forecast in February and were sharply downwardly revised for the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"It's not just that the February numbers are weaker than anticipated but January is also heavily revised down.

"The hope for recovery and consumer spending certainly doesn't look to be there.

"That may suggest that the Q1 growth figures could be weaker than we anticipate, though we should not read too much into the retail numbers, they are quite volatile.

"We have had a 0.3 percent growth forecast for Q1.

"The matter of fact is that there is not a lot of momentum out there. We had weak industrial production, weak retail sales, so the data paint a weak picture."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The figures are soft. It's not just the decline in February, but the sharp downward revision of the January numbers which suggest that 2012 did not get off to such a bright start.

"Having said that the 3-mth/3-mth figure is still reasonably buoyant and we all know that the retail sales series is especially volatile at this time of year, so it would be wrong to draw too many firm conclusions on the back of this release. Nonetheless, if there were some questions being asked about why retail sales had been so strong, this release probably answers them."

"Meanwhile, the deflator is a reminder that falling inflation can't be taken for granted for at least the remainder of this year."

KEY FIGURES FOR UK RETAIL SALES

RETAIL SALES VOLUME FEB JAN (PREV JAN) FORECAST

Monthly s/adj change -0.8 0.3 (0.9) -0.4

Year-on-year change 1.0 1.4 (2.0) 2.5

3mth/3mth 0.7 1.0 (1.3) n/a

Sales excl. fuel mm -0.8 0.6 (1.2) -0.6

Sales excl. fuel yy 1.0 1.1 (1.9) 2.3

KEY POINTS

- Biggest month-on-month fall in retail sales volumes since May 2011

- Biggest month-on-month fall in sales in predominantly non-food stores since Jan 2010

- Biggest month-on-month fall in sales in "other stores" since Jan 2010